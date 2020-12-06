Elton and Coushatta Tribe host annual Christmas parade amid pandemic

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - While still keeping the pandemic in mind, the Town of Elton and the Coushatta Tribe were able to continue a decade-long tradition - the Elton Christmas Parade.
The parade is something Elton and the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana look forward to every year, but due to the pandemic, Tribal Chairman David Sickey explained the parade almost didn’t happen.
“We debated up till the last minute whether to do this or not, but once those protocols were reviewed, we were pleased and felt confident that families could enjoy this wonderful parade along with our neighbors in a safe way.”
But keeping the pandemic in mind, wasn’t an easy task.
“We were very limiting on our entries this year, that’s one of the ways that we did it,” Sickey said. “Also, we had sanitizing stations posted out here - we did - our staff handed out masks to the public at no cost to anyone.”
With the new COVID-19 guidelines, Sickey said they had to adjust.
“They were able to make mid-course corrections, even at the last minute. Even as of yesterday and this week, our team members were making those last-minute adjustments, making sure all of our protocols and safety procedures would be adhered to.”
Residents and attendees appreciated the considerations taken to keep everyone safe.
“It is good that people are coming out, and people are being protected. They are taking the protections, putting their masks on, and that really is good,” said Ronald Wendt.
“This makes everybody have a little bit of normalcy, this parade and this pop-up shop,” vendor Amanda Smith said. “It just gives one ounce of normalcy and one ounce of cheer to this time of the season and Christmas.”
The parade, bringing some normalcy and Christmas spirit back to Southwest Louisiana, which was much needed this year.
Christmas festivities finished this evening with a free fireworks show put on by the tribe. Floats included, not just local businesses and residents, but also featured people from across the state.
