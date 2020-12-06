COVID-19 deaths see a substantial increase in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the weekend, SWLA saw seven new confirmed deaths from COVID-19.
Over the weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 7 new deaths from COVID-19 in Region 5 which includes Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes.
The number marked a 6 death increase, the largest increase since September 6, which saw an increase of 5 over that weekend.
Over the weekend, 189 new confirmed cases were reported in Region 5, the second largest increase since November 22. And statewide, 3,939 new confirmed cases were reported.
On a more positive note, 2 fewer ICU beds and 23 fewer hospitalizations were seen in Region 5 over the weekend.
COVID-19 IN SWLA
REGION 5
· 189 new confirmed cases
· 7 new confirmed death
· 15 probable deaths
CALCASIEU PARISH
· 110 new confirmed cases
· 4 new confirmed deaths
· 9 probable deaths
ALLEN PARISH
· 8 new confirmed cases
· 1 new confirmed deaths
· 0 probable deaths
BEAUREGARD PARISH
· 22 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 4 probable deaths
CAMERON PARISH
· 8 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 0 probable deaths
JEFF DAVIS
· 41 new confirmed cases
· 2 new confirmed death
· 2 probable deaths
VERNON PARISH (IN REGION 6)
· 38 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed death
· 4 probable deaths
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.