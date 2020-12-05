LSU drops home opener to UCF, 58-48

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team returned to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the first time in the 2020-21 season to face UCF. The Lady Tigers fell to the Knights, 58-48.
Junior-transfer Sarah Shematsi utilized her minutes effectively scoring 15 points in 20 minutes played. She was five-of-six from three-point range. Senior Khayla Pointer finished the game with 15 points and four assists.
The Lady Tigers will host Texas Southern in the PMAC on Monday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
CLICK HERE for the full report.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.