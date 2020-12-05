Keller elected Lake Charles City Marshal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nathan Keller was elected Lake Charles City Marshal Saturday, defeating Jerod Abshire in a runoff.
Keller amassed 6,488 votes (63 percent) to Abshire’s 3,877 votes.
Keller and Abshire reached the runoff by receiving the most votes out of six candidates for Lake Charles City Marshal in the Nov. 3 election. Keller received 43 percent of the vote in that election, while Abshire received 20 percent.
Keller reached the runoff in the 2018 election, but current Marshal Vic Salvador emerged the winner of that election. Salvador did not run again.
In the race for Sulphur City Marshall, Brandon Dever defeated Glenn Berry, 2,100 votes (53 percent) to 1,881 votes.
Dever and Berry received the most votes in the Nov. 3 election to reach the runoff. Dever had 28 percent of the vote, and Berry 26 percent.
