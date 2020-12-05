Missing Houston-area woman found unconscious in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to Texas Equusearch., Violet Mackrizz, a missing Houston-Area woman, has been found unconscious in the back of her vehicle in Lake Charles.
Her brother Juan Mackrizz says she was taken to CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick’s Hospital after crews found her in the backseat of her car.
Her son also went on Facebook to say his mother had been found alive, although her current condition has not been confirmed.
The full story from KHOU can be found HERE.
