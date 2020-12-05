GAME NOTES: LSU hosts No. 1 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (3-4) are hosting the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0) in Tiger Stadium.
54 Yards to the HOUSE for John Emery‼️ pic.twitter.com/g3fjJggiPZ— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 6, 2020
Boutte Reception. Kirklin TD. pic.twitter.com/hNHywg5EIt— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 6, 2020
The Tigers are driving. Down after one in Baton Rouge. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/WwQRwk50jD— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 6, 2020
#LSU heads to locker room. There are perhaps more Alabama fans here than Tiger fans, but I’m not sure what that means, because there’s no one here anyway. pic.twitter.com/FEPmes8lRU— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 6, 2020
John Jenkins, the father of #LSU sophomore wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, is proud of his son and one of the great stories on the Tigers this season. pic.twitter.com/KxaLVLsSFi— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 6, 2020
The #LSU Tigers warm up for tonight's contest against No. 1 Alabama in a desolate Death Valley. For the first time this year, @lefteyedaquano shooting some action! pic.twitter.com/FCIu7jUuYB— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 6, 2020
Back Home in the Valley #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/uyPZT5wIeL— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 5, 2020
Roughly four hours before an #LSU/Alabama game in Tiger Stadium. May it never look this sad and pitiful ever again. @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/bL1R8G6LKX— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 5, 2020
