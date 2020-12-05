FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers stick around through Sunday morning, sunshine returns to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We started off with some sunshine this morning, but as we moved into the afternoon we saw clouds beginning to increase and even a few showers. Temperatures have been held in check once again as we have only managed to reach the middle 50′s, the good news is that we aren’t going to see another cold night like last night as we start off Sunday.
The showers we have seen this afternoon have been confined to areas along and south of I-10 towards the coastline and that will be the case as we move through the early evening and first part of our overnight. If you are planning on getting food or being outdoors this evening temperatures will remain on the chilly side as we fall back into the middle and upper 40′s. A jacket will definitely be needed and even a rain jacket will be helpful as we see the threat of a few passing showers. Overall the highest rain chances hold off until the early morning hours to right around sunrise as the front pushes through then. Rain totals will be on the light side as the heaviest rain remains off shore over the Gulf, but up to a tenth of an inch will be possible with the highest chances remaining along and south of I-10 closer to the low. Temperatures will be around ten degrees warmer to start Sunday as we look to start off in the lower and middle 40′s, but sunshine will return for the afternoon. Highs look to climb into the upper 50′s to near 60 as we see mostly sunny skies.
Sunshine will continue to be the theme of the week as we move into Monday as high pressure builds in and will slowly work its way off to the east as we head into the middle and end of the week. This will provide us two things and those being plenty of sunshine as well as warmer temperatures. Highs start the week off in the lower 60′s and by the middle to ending part of the week we can expect some upper 60′s to near 70. Of course that will come with the price of more moisture being around as well the chance for some showers and storms. Lows overnight will be much the same as we start with upper 30′s and end with middle 50′s by the time we reach next weekend.
With that being said we will remain dry for the majority of the week with the next chance of rain not coming until we reach next Friday as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures do look to cool down behind the front once again, but that is still over a week out so let’s focus on the positive and that being more sunshine ahead. If you’ll be out early on Sunday morning keep the rain jacket or umbrella handy, but then we’ll be able to pull out the sunglasses to end the day. Have a great rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
