FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers stick around through Sunday morning, sunshine returns to start the week

The showers we have seen this afternoon have been confined to areas along and south of I-10 towards the coastline and that will be the case as we move through the early evening and first part of our overnight. If you are planning on getting food or being outdoors this evening temperatures will remain on the chilly side as we fall back into the middle and upper 40′s. A jacket will definitely be needed and even a rain jacket will be helpful as we see the threat of a few passing showers. Overall the highest rain chances hold off until the early morning hours to right around sunrise as the front pushes through then. Rain totals will be on the light side as the heaviest rain remains off shore over the Gulf, but up to a tenth of an inch will be possible with the highest chances remaining along and south of I-10 closer to the low. Temperatures will be around ten degrees warmer to start Sunday as we look to start off in the lower and middle 40′s, but sunshine will return for the afternoon. Highs look to climb into the upper 50′s to near 60 as we see mostly sunny skies.