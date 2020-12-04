Wayward wallaroo rescued from river after chase in Illinois

Peru Police officers and other volunteers help corner Wally the Wallaroo on the train tracks behind Maze Lumber, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Peru, Ill. Wally escaped from his owner Nathan Drewel in Peru shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Wally jumped into the Illinois River and was rescued by a random fishing boat who scooped him up in a fishing net and was transported to Bridgeview Animal Hospital in Peru for treatment. (Source: Scott Anderson/NewsTribune via AP)