TDL Playoffs Round 2: Scores and highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s round 2 of SWLA playoff football, and we have 11 area schools that are looking to continue their road to the dome.
Round 2 features many great matchups, but none more than Delhi at Grandlake. The Hornets come into the playoffs as a top-3 seed for the first time since resurrecting its football program in 2013. A win over the Bears would also give them their first quarterfinal appearance in school history.
You can catch all the scores and highlights from around SWLA on TDL.
We’ll have a live scoreboard HERE, then after the game, we’ll have highlights at 10:15 p.m. on Touchdown Live and extended highlights on TDL Overtime at 11 p.m. (online only).
