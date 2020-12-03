Sports Person of the Week - Khrystian Hoffpauir

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - They say the playoffs are where legends are made and legendary moments are born. For the Leesville Wampus Cats last week, they had a few in their 28-27 win against Northwood.
“I thought our kids played with heart” said Leesville head coach Robert Causey. “I thought we showed grit going into halftime. We were down two scores going into the half with 10 seconds to go we scored closed the lead and then we fought valiant effort there and all the way into the 4th quarter when we took the lead, then lost it and then we made the game-winning drive again.”
The Wampus Cats found a way to score the most crucial points of the game in the biggest moment. In a game where not much went right for Leesville, senior wide receiver Khrystian Hoffpauir stood out.
“This year, I knew coming in this was my senior year and I have to do what I have to do to get us wins and make sure we keep going in the playoffs” said senior wide receiver Khrystian Hoffpauir.
Hoffpauir did just that totaling over 100 receiving yards on seven receptions, including a diving touchdown catch in the end-zone just seconds before the half.
“And you know he’s patient he still is a phenomenal route runner he still runs crisp routes he still works to find the opening and Friday night was a game where it was his time to shine because that’s what they gave us” Causey said.
After totaling just 13 catches for 114 yards during the team’s first five games, Hoffpauir’s emergence over the past two weeks has given the Cats a more potent offense. Hoffpauir now has over 400 yards and seven touchdowns.
“You know he has the best set of hands I’ve ever had on a wide receiver” said Causey. “I’ve been coaching since 1991 and we’ve had some good receivers I’ve been blessed to have been to some places had some good wideouts.”
Behind the highest-seed in school history, Hoffpauir and company will aim to advance to the quarterfinals for just the second time in 20 years.
“Just keep winning” Hoffpauir said. “We got to keep winning it’s my senior year trying to get to the dome. That’d be a good thing to end on.”
