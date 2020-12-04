Lane closure on I-10 from the Texas state line to east of LA-109

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, US Interstate 10 will have lane closures from the Louisiana-Texas state line to east of LA-109, in Calcasieu Parish.
Only one eastbound lane of I-10 will be open from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Dec 4 and from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Dec 7 through Dec 9.
Only one westbound lane of I-10 will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Dec 8.
Louisiana DOTD’s I-10 widening project requires these lane closures so crews can “conduct milling and striping operations.”
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
