Lakeside Bank delivers more than 500 coats to SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -For as long as some can remember, there’s been a local effort to collect coats for those in need. This year that effort is even more important after the recent setbacks from the hurricanes.
“There are many in our community who do not have warm coats for the coming winter weather or the financial resources to purchase them. This year’s hurricanes have made this a problem for even more people, some who lost everything,” says Roy M. Raftery, Jr., President, and CEO of Lakeside Bank. “Our goal is to help keep those less fortunate warm this winter with our ‘One Coat Drive.’”
Lakeside Bank hosted its inaugural ‘One Coat Drive’ to help those in need this winter.
“There’s too many people out there right now that have lost all their coats and winter’s getting here and we need to warm the people of our community and that’s why we decided to do it this year,” said Lakeside Marketing Rep Cheryl Bertrand.
It’s that time of year when many step-up to help those in need.
“The community has been very generous and heartwarming. We have taken in 500 coats and we’re still taking in coats as of today,” said Lakeside Oak Park Branch VP Connie Tredle.
With the recent storms and the ongoing pandemic, Cheryl Bertrand and Connie Tredle say the need in Southwest Louisiana is obvious.
“Like with Mr. Harvey, he was one of the first people that I called and I asked ‘are any of your children in need?” said Bertrand.
A need that can be seen and felt in just about every school, local shelter, and church still working to rebuild after the storms.
“It’s not so much the item of a coat, it’s the thought,” said Washington Marion Principal Ronnie Harvey Jr. “Sometimes we go each and every day taking things for granted but when the temperature drops....it’s different. Some of us are fortunate to have a fall wardrobe, winter wardrobe but some of us are not.”
Harvey says being able to have students back on campus after everything they’ve been through is a testament in itself. Knowing that others are thinking about them during this holiday season makes even the most challenging of days a little bit better.
“It’s not just about the kids here at Washington Marion. There are feeder schools that pour into Washington Marion as well. So, we’re going to be able to utilize these coats not just for these students but others too,” said Harvey. “We’re truly appreciative of the option they’ve given our kids. That’s what it’s all about, you give kids options and the outcome is always greater...”
Although Friday was the final day of the coat drive, Lakeside Bank says they will still continue to take coats if they’re dropped off at any of their branches.
They plan to make the coat drive an annual event.
Lakeside is working with area churches, schools, and shelters to ensure donated coats are distributed to those who need them the most.
