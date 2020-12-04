It’s Community Christmas Time at KPLC

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC is teaming up with Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army to provide toys for Southwest Louisiana children, who may otherwise not have a Christmas this year.
KPLC has received an overwhelming amount of applications in 2020 for families who need some extra help this Christmas.
The number of children signed up has increased from around 700 to over 5,000 kids this year.
Toys for children up to 15 years old can be dropped off at any of our collection drop boxes around the area.
The Salvation Army needs all gifts to be turned in by December 8th so the Salvation Army can distribute the toys in time for Christmas.
Monetary donations will be accepted through the Community Christmas option on KPLC’s website.
