FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frosty start to the weekend with only a couple showers possible early Sunday

Heading into the weekend, we’ll start with some decent weather for Saturday as temperatures again remain cool but we should start with some sunshine before clouds begin to return by the afternoon and evening. This will keep highs in the 50s again with lows Saturday night in the lower 40s. An area of low pressure moving across the Gulf will send some moisture up the coast and result in a few spotty showers early in the day on Sunday. This disturbance will quickly exit, leaving the afternoon with sunshine. Highs on Sunday top out around 60. Next week promises a nice long dry stretch of weather that will last through the latter part of next week before rain chances return for the following weekend.