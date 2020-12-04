FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frosty start to the weekend with only a couple showers possible early Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The chill has returned this morning but thankfully the pesky rain has departed, leaving us with temperatures closer to 40 and even the upper 30s for a few spots this morning. The wind chill factor is well into the 30s though as northerly breezes persist and will make the need for the coats as you head out the door. Sunshine on the return today will be mixed with some clouds at times with temperatures again on the cool side for highs which will only reach the upper 50s.
This evening will be a cold one again with temperatures close to the freezing mark in our northern parishes with a widespread frost likely as far south as I-10 tonight. This does not appear to be as cold as the air mass that brought the sub-freezing temperatures earlier in the week but you still may want to take precautions for a light freeze north and frost elsewhere tonight.
Heading into the weekend, we’ll start with some decent weather for Saturday as temperatures again remain cool but we should start with some sunshine before clouds begin to return by the afternoon and evening. This will keep highs in the 50s again with lows Saturday night in the lower 40s. An area of low pressure moving across the Gulf will send some moisture up the coast and result in a few spotty showers early in the day on Sunday. This disturbance will quickly exit, leaving the afternoon with sunshine. Highs on Sunday top out around 60. Next week promises a nice long dry stretch of weather that will last through the latter part of next week before rain chances return for the following weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
