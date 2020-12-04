FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost likely Saturday morning, showers return for Sunday morning

Evening plans will be just fine this evening as we aren’t tracking any threat of rain, but you’ll definitely want to go ahead and grab a coat before you head out as temperatures will be on their way down. Through the early evening temperatures will be falling into the middle and upper 40′s with mostly clear skies and a light breeze out of the north. Temperatures drop quickly though as we move later into the night and we can expect to start out in the lower 30′s for areas north and middle 30′s farther to the south, so you’ll need to bring any plants that are sensitive inside as frost will be widespread to start the day. We do see sunshine returning for Saturday as we start out mostly sunny, but as we move throughout the day clouds will be on the increase as we await the arrival of our next system. Highs will be back into the upper 50′s to near 60 for the afternoon. Any outdoor plans will be fine though as we don’t expect any rain issues for the afternoon.