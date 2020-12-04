FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost likely Saturday morning, showers return for Sunday morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much nicer afternoon across Southwest Louisiana although we are on the chilly side as highs have only reached the upper 40′s for areas north to lower 50′s closer to the I-10 corridor. We do see a cold night ahead with frost likely across much of Southwest Louisiana to start Saturday morning.
Evening plans will be just fine this evening as we aren’t tracking any threat of rain, but you’ll definitely want to go ahead and grab a coat before you head out as temperatures will be on their way down. Through the early evening temperatures will be falling into the middle and upper 40′s with mostly clear skies and a light breeze out of the north. Temperatures drop quickly though as we move later into the night and we can expect to start out in the lower 30′s for areas north and middle 30′s farther to the south, so you’ll need to bring any plants that are sensitive inside as frost will be widespread to start the day. We do see sunshine returning for Saturday as we start out mostly sunny, but as we move throughout the day clouds will be on the increase as we await the arrival of our next system. Highs will be back into the upper 50′s to near 60 for the afternoon. Any outdoor plans will be fine though as we don’t expect any rain issues for the afternoon.
Into the overnight hours of our Saturday and into Sunday morning clouds will be increasing in coverage and we will see an overall increase in the moisture and that will lead to the possibility of a few showers by the time we reach sunrise on Sunday morning. The rain will quickly exit as we head into the afternoon so any outdoor plans will be okay if we push them into the afternoon. Highs will be back into the upper 50′s to near 60 once again and that will be the start of a slow warming trend as we move into next week.
High pressure will be settling in as we move into next week and that will keep the sunshine around and help to allow temperatures to reach the middle and upper 60′s by next week. Overnight lows will be slowly warming as well as we start the week in the lower 40′s and then warming into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s by the end of next week. Rain chances remain low through the majority of next week before higher rain chances begin to return as we head into next weekend. Enjoy the sunshine this weekend as well as the fall like weather!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
