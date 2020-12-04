DeRidder’s community Christmas tree project

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Creating a new memory for its residents, the City of DeRidder has added a community Christmas tree.
Started by a teenager in the community, residents are asked to come and add their last name to an ornament that will be hung on this tree in the center of the city.
“My mother and I were talking about New York and their tree, and it’s most of the time pretty except this year. I was looking at ours and I noticed how all our family stuff is there and we’re just rolling through the motions no matter what season we’re there.”
Which is when 17-year-old Ashlynn Strother came up with an idea that could be applied to the community.
”My idea was to have one ornament per household to make it more welcoming because this is the most undivided we’ve ever been.”
The city loved the idea, so when it was brought to them, they wanted to do it but with an addition.
Residents had to add one positive thought about the past year to the dropbox.
”There’s been a lot of negativity and it’s easy to get bogged down and focus on that by that but to just take a moment and think about just one positive thing, one positive thought, something you’ve learned, anything, and if you really think about that, there’s a lot of positives in the year, it’s just easy to get overshadowed by the year sometimes.”
Placed under the Pollacia Memorial Gazebo, it just adds to the city’s already existing Christmas Spirit. The Pollacia is where Santa and Mrs. Clause have met the community for years
”When the idea came out about a community Christmas Tree and we were trying to figure out where we can put that, where it can be open to everybody, and this gazebo just fit perfectly.”
A new tradition, that Strother says she didn’t think would ever come to life.
”I kind of thought it was a sick joke and mom had to show me the messages, like it’s real. Then when I came out and see the tree, it doesn’t feel real because this is something that we go out and see other people’s idea, not your idea, and to see it come to life.”
Markers and ornaments are provided, but in the time it’s been up, many people have already added their own personal touches or even their own ornaments.
The city says they haven’t decided what to do with the ornaments, but hope the community will fill this tree up and the box with positive thoughts.
