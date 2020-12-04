Art Six-Feet Apart Event continues in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s an innovative way to cheer up a community which has been torn apart by 2 hurricanes combined with a pandemic.
On Friday evening, even though each chair was placed six feet apart, the grounds of Historic City Hall in Lake Charles featured a packed house.
One of the events in the series featured live visual art demonstrations in Ten Pin Alley, along with a performance of “The Nutcracker” by the Lake Area Ballet Theatre.
Organizers say we all need a little encouragement as we wrap up the year. They say they feel like these events are really going to jumpstart the economy.
On Saturday evening, Barbe High School’s Drama Club will perform highlights from “Hairspray” at Historic City Hall. The Lake Charles Community Band will host a Christmas music brass ensemble next Saturday, December 12th.
All of the upcoming events are free for attendees, but pre-registration is required due to a limited amount of seating.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.