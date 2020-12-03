You can be a Hometown Hero by giving to KPLC’s Community Christmas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The number of families asking for help from KPLC’s Community Christmas this year has skyrocketed. The pandemic and two hurricanes are putting a strain on the Salvation Army’s “Angel Tree” and Marine Corps Reserve’s “Toys for Tots” programs.
“There’s some baby dolls, some Fisher Price little people, you know toys that a zero to three year old could play with or grow to play with, said Lt. Leanna Marion.
This year, KPLC is joining the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots to make Christmas brighter. The hurricanes and the pandemic have made things harder on folks.
“We weren’t sure we were going to get toys in from our community. Everybody’s in need. But the support has been overwhelming. Then we’ve had so many people even outside of our state call and say we want to do something for Southwest Louisiana. What can we do?
To compare, last year 720 children were on the list. This year, it’s grown to over 5,000.
“Everybody will get something, we know that, it’s gonna happen. We’re trusting in God and Jesus for that provision and our communities will help out. But right now, there’s just not much.”
While she realizes there are many who can’t help this year, Lt. Marion hopes there are others who can.
“If you find yourself in the position where you have the ability to give and you can consider doing that, then this is an opportunity for you to help your neighbor.”
The deadline to donate toys to KPLC’s Community Christmas is Thursday, Dec. 10. You can drop off any new, unwrapped toy for a child 0-15 years of age at Walmart, Bank Corp South, Bayou Physical Therapy, Prien Lake Mall Food Court and Mike Willis Ford in Sulphur.
You can donate online here. Monetary donations can be mailed to KPLC Community Christmas, 320 Division St, Lake Charles, La. 70602.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.