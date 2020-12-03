SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 2, 2020

December 3, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 2, 2020.

Lawrence Edgar Riley Jr., 27, Vinton: Strangulation; false imprisonment.

Kevin Joseph Paul Guidry, 35, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force; 3rd offense possession of marijuana.

Joseph Gilbert Benjamin II, 39, Iowa: Trespassing; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Scout Powell, 25, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

James Edward Ray Jr., 46, Alexandria: Out of state detainer.

Clay Henry Stanley, 37, Sulphur: Resisting a police officer with force; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm.

Kayla Eden Taylor, 33, Sulphur: First offense battery of a dating partner.

Jordan K James Roy, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Thomas Alfornce Hamrick Jr., 34, Bridge City, TX: Theft under $5,000; contempt of court; burglary.

James Keith Briley, 42, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.

Bairon Rafael Fajardo-Aceituno, 26, Webster, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; driver must be licensed.

Kimberly Nicole Bertrand, 41, Lufkin, TX: Probation violation.

Sherman Dean Jackson, 57, Iowa: Contempt of court; stalking; probation violation.

Charlie Bill Still III, 45, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Coree Lin Perkins, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; failure to use a turning signal; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

