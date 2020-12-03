Student arrested for having BB gun on Sam Houston High School campus

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A student has been arrested this morning for bringing a BB gun to the Sam Houston High School campus, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the school’s resource officer was informed that a 15-year old student possibly had a gun in their backpack around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
The school resource officer, along with school personnel, detained the student and after a search of their backpack found a BB gun which looked similar to a real firearm.
The student was booked to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with the illegal possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.