SOWELA announces two short-term training opportunities for 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College’s Office of Workforce Solutions has announced two short-term training opportunities in Non-destructive Testing and Commercial Driver’s License Class A for the beginning of 2021.
Thanks to various funding sources, such as Reboot Louisiana, scholarships are available for those that qualify, including full-ride scholarships.
“SOWELA’s short-term training opportunities enable individuals to quickly increase their credentials, up skill and begin a new career in a matter of months, even weeks in some cases. Those credentialed in commercial truck driving and nondestructive testing are in demand in Southwest Louisiana, making these excellent career opportunities,” said SOWELA Office of Workforce Solutions Executive Director David Hayes.
The following classes begin on Monday, January 11, 2021..
Nondestructive Testing - The process of inspecting, testing or evaluating materials, components or assemblies without destroying the part or system. This 12-week course connects students to an apprenticeship program for hands-on training with the possibility of full-time employment after training is complete.
Commercial Driver’s License Class A - Training covers DOT rules and regulations, pre-trip inspection, backing pad skills and on-the-road skills. The final skills test necessary to receive a state license is administered by state-approved examiners.
To register or for more information, visit www.sowela.edu/workforce-development or call (337) 421-6560.
