Saints CB Janoris Jenkins among a few players missing out on Wednesday’s workout

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Janoris Jenkins missed Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury. The cornerback sustained an injury after intercepting a pass against the Broncos this past Sunday.
Deonte Harris (neck), Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and Marquez Callaway (knee) also missed the practice.
Limited on Wednesday were Alvin Kamara (foot) and Michael Thomas (ankle). After missing last week’s game with a concussion, Andrus Peat was a full-go at the workout.
