QB disparity serves as one of the widest gaps in LSU-Alabama matchup
LSU quarterbacks TJ Finley (11) and Max Johnson (14) (Source: Chris Parent and Gus Start / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | December 2, 2020 at 7:47 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 6:14 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Besides playing for pride and dreams of the ultimate upset of No. 1 Alabama (8-0), Ed Orgeron’s LSU Tigers (3-4) are most likely playing for a winning season.

The disparity at quarterback is one of the widest gaps between this year’s rivals in the SEC West.

Mac Jones vs. Auburn

  • SEC Offensive Player of the Week
  • 5 TD Passes (career-high and tie for all-time Iron Bowl record)
  • 18-of-26 Passing (69% completion, 96.4 QBR)
  • 302 Passing Yards

TJ Finley’s career-best passing is 271. Max Johnson’s career total passing is 287.

