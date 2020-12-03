Mickey Smith Jr. presented with $10,000 check from GRAMMY Museum

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - On Thursday, Dec. 3, Mickey Smith Jr. and the Maplewood Middle School Music Department were officially presented with a $10,000 check from the GRAMMY Museum after Smith was named the 2020 Music Educator Award Winner.
Due to the turbulence of 2020, the check presentation was held virtually with Gov. John Bel Edwards, his wife Donna Edwards, Maplewood Principal Saberly O’Quain, Pamela Alexander with the Ford Motor Company Fund and Vice President of Education at the GRAMMY Museum David Sears all in attendance.
A partnership and joint presentation of the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum, the Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten through college, public and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in schools.
The grants provided to the finalists and schools are made possible by the generosity and support of the GRAMMY Museum’s Education Champion Ford Motor Company Fund. In addition, the American Choral Directors Association, National Association for Music Education, NAMM Foundation, and National Education Association support this program through outreach to their constituencies.
Mickey Smith Jr.’s Bio:
Mickey Smith Jr.’s mission is to reach every student who enters his classroom. Smith serves as the lead band director at Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur, Louisiana. Under his direction, the band has grown more than 500 percent and now encompasses nearly 50 percent of the total school population. His goal is to help provide a quality education to each child in his classroom and throughout his community by promoting positive learning experiences where children not only grow musically, but personally too. Smith sees music and education as opportunities for all to discover the best in others and themselves. Through his nonprofit, MusicMakers2U, Smith provides instruments to children in the community. Throughout the school year, Smith conveys a message to students that each one of them has a “sound.” Smith describes his personal “sound” as his ability to entertain, educate and elevate everyone to excellence. This is made evident as he demonstrates the power of music by emotionally connecting with students, educators and audiences throughout his entire community and across the country.
