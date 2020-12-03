Cowgirls fall to ETBU, 68-67

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Junior Claralee Richard scored a career-high 20 points and sophomore Kyla Hamilton chipped in with 10 points in a 68-67 home opening loss to East Texas Baptist University Thursday night.
“This is a very disappointing loss and its one we hate to let slip away because our schedule just doesn’t get any easier,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “I give tremendous credit to East Texas Baptist University. I thought they came in here tonight and played with tremendous effort and energy and put it to us from the beginning of the game and we never snapped out of it.”
McNeese (0-3) once again lacked consistency on the defensive end where the Cowgirls gave up 28 points in the paint and allowed the Tigers’ bench to score 32 points.
“I was really disappointed in our defensive effort tonight. At the end of the day, you can miss a lot of shot and make mistakes, but you can always make up for it with effort, energy, and urgency on the defensive end and we didn’t have it to start nor did we have it when we took the lead.”
ETBU held a 24-14 lead after the first quarter and a 40-33 halftime lead but the Cowgirls outscored the Tigers 17-11 in the third quarter and tied the game 41-41 on a Richard turnaround jumper in the lane with 7:13 left in the quarter. The Tigers retook the lead but two free throws by Hamilton tied the game at 48 with 1:24 to play. ETBU held a 51-50 lead after the third quarter.
McNeese took its first lead of the game with 6:39 left in the game following a steal by Richard who was fouled after making a layup. Richard completed the three-point play by making the free throw for a 59-57 lead. After a ETBU layup tied the game at 59, Richard once again gave the Cowgirls the lead by draining a three for a 62-59 lead.
“Honestly, it didn’t feel like Claralee had 20 points tonight, that’s how smooth of a player she is. She is really sneaky and gets it done. She has a great stroke and a very athletic kid with a great turnaround jumper that is tough to guard. She hit some big shots tonight when we needed them.
With the game tied at 64 with just under four minutes, ETBU’s Upton gave the Tigers a 67-64 lead following a trey. Elizabeth Critton’s jumper brought McNeese to within one point (67-66). Stephens made one of two free throws with 1:19 to play for a 68-66 ETBU lead.
The Tigers had an opportunity to increase their lead with :03 left to play but Williams missed both free throws.
After a Cowgirl timeout with a few tenths on the clock, the Cowgirls inbounded the ball to Callie Maddox who was fouled on a desperation shot at midcourt, sending her to the line for three free throws and the opportunity to tie or win the game. Maddox made one of three and the Tigers grabbed the rebound as time expired.
“This is a really group of young ladies on this team that practice really well everyday, but we’ve told them from day one- you don’t win in practice, you win when the lights turn on. We have yet to show up when the lights are on and that’s a job as a coaching staff to figure out why we aren’t doing that.”
McNeese will return to the court next Wednesday when they will travel to UL-Lafayette for an 11 a.m. game. As of now, the next home game for the Cowgirls won’t be until Jan. 2 when they will host Central Arkansas in their season opener.
