Local nursery reopens after suffering hurricane damages

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Businesses continue to reopen after the hurricanes and one local nursery has finally opened its doors.
Greengate Garden Center, on Lake Street, took a significant hit during Hurricane Laura.
“We lost a fair amount of the glass in the greenhouse, and the walls of the greenhouse,” said manager, Joshua Keith. “All the plants that we had in stock at the time, without being able to water them, so we lost all of that. Just about every structure on the property suffered some form of damage.”
For the past three months, they’ve been working to reopen their doors.
“It’s getting easier as we’ve seen progress,” Keith said. “Of course, that brings energy levels up, and really one of the biggest energizing things for us was being able to reopen, see customers coming in, see some faces, some regular customers that we haven’t seen in a long time, it really brings energy back into the business.”
It hasn’t been easy. With their greenhouse destroyed, they’ve been using their gift shop as a temporary home for some plants. Now with colder weather and the rest of the community patching their lives together, Keith explained it’s been another challenge to overcome.
“Now it’s just another wrinkle on top of the normally fickle weather because people are getting their houses fixed up, not necessarily always looking to replace their plants whether it’s indoors or outdoors plants right away.”
While the path to recovery may be lined with some thorns, Keith said Greengate is here to stay.
“We’re here, we are excited about serving the community and gardeners, so we’re back open, we have product to sell, we can help you fix your yards up, we can help you fix your interiors up, bring your home some life and joy.”
They currently have Christmas trees, poinsettias, and winter flowers in stock with an expected increase in inventory in the near future. Their current hours of operations are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
