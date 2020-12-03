Local bar owners on latest COVID-19 restrictions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -As of last week, it was last call for some bars and restaurants in Calcasieu Parish.
Bars without a restaurant license were restricted to outdoor consumption only. It’s part of tighter new restrictions announced by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards as COVID cases continue to rise. 7News spoke to local bar owner Bryan Gregg who says in the midst of the challenges, he’s still able to keep his bar open, however, it hasn’t been easy these last few months.
“It’s only been a week now that we’ve been under this new adjustment but in this week I can already see our numbers are down,” said Gregg.
Many bars were forced to close last week after Governor Edward’s latest order but that wasn’t the case for Bad Apple Saloon.
“We were fortunate, we’re an established business. We’ve been here 12 years and I was immediately able to change our bar license here at the Bad Apple to a restaurant license.”
He says that’s the case for many local bars trying to keep their businesses afloat in what’s left of 2020.
“I know lots of people whose doors are locked as of Last Wednesday and there’s nothing they can do legally about it at this point.”
To accommodate, Gregg says seating at the bar has been restricted along with capacity limitations--calling for outdoor seating. He says, however, the recent cooler weather could impact that part of the business.
“Our hours are less, we’re closing earlier. All those things take a toll over time. We can all survive a day or two but when it’s long term, it starts to catch up with you,” he said.
With the coordination of a vaccine still a ways out. He along with other bar owners in the Lake Area wonder what the increased mitigation efforts could mean in the long run for their businesses.
“If I did not have this license...immediate fate would be just locking my doors. no revenue. no staff to be paid. they all go on unemployment. And you just hang on and hope you have enough savings put aside.”
In addition to the added financial strain of the 2020 hurricane season.
“It’s just taking a toll on everybody and with the hurricanes looming over us still to this day and it will for a long time.”
Under previous orders, if a bar was forced to close because of high positivity rates in a parish, they were allowed to reopen if that rate dropped again. Governor Edwards says that will not be the case this time.
The order affects those parishes with a positivity rate of 5% or more. Calcasieu Parish currently has a 13.5% positivity rate.
Dates effective as of: (11/19 - 11/25)
Beauregard: 12.1%
Allen: 6.3%
Cameron: 19.2%
Vernon: 13.0%
Jeff Davis: 8.6%
Bars that have a restaurant permit can operate at 50% capacity. There are currently 372 of those statewide.
