Lake Charles College Prep welcomes back students

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles College Prep is ready to welcome students back to campus this morning after completing repairs on their building post-hurricane laura. That means any students who opted for their hybrid option will go back to that original plan.
Back in august students had the option between LCCP’s hybrid learning model or virtual learning, but that plan was disrupted by hurricane Laura after just two days of in-person learning. Under the hybrid plan “Group A” students attend class in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays while everyone is virtual on Wednesdays and “Group B” students are on-campus Thursdays and Fridays.
The school is still prepared for this second time around with safety measures such as temperature checks, eating lunch in the classrooms, and hand sanitizing stations throughout the school.
Lake Charles College Prep principal, Shanice Williams, says they’re excited to get their students back to some normalcy.
“We’re just so excited to finally start school again for the second time. We had two very successful days in August with all our COVID protocols in place. I’m just very very excited to see our students be able to get back into that in-person mode of education because I really and truly believe after doing virtual for as many months as we have, that is a substitute but it’s no substitute for the best option which is actually seeing them and being able to really teach and learn. So, our teachers are excited, they’re ready to go.”
LCCP students will finish out the semester in either hybrid or virtual learning, then they’ll have the choice to switch for the spring.
