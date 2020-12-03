Kidnapping suspect killed by FBI in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The search for a murder and kidnapping suspect from Ohio ended after FBI agents shot and killed the suspect at the Sleep Inn Motel in Pineville.
The FBI found James Edward Hawley, 47, at a motel where they attempted to arrest him.
Inside the motel, agents found Nichole Bronowski, 45, who authorities say was kidnapped in Akron, Ohio last month. She is now safely headed back home.
The FBI was still marking their final pieces of evidence Wednesday night following the shootout at the motel on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
A field agent was wounded during the incident and is currently being treated at a local hospital. The FBI says the shooting will be investigated by their inspection division.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.