Heath Schroyer named permanent McNeese athletics director

Burckel said the athletics department restructuring that was announced last summer will remain the same. Schroyer will focus on leading the department, donor relations and working with the McNeese Athletics Foundation. Tanner Stines serves as senior associate athletics director and chief financial officer; Bridget Martin serves as senior associate athletics director for compliance and senior women’s administrator, and Todd Butler serves as senior associate athletics director for external affairs. In addition to administrative duties, each senior associate athletics director is charged with providing support and assistance to designated athletic teams. Matthew Bonnette is the assistant athletics director for communication and sports information.