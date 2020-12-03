Heath Schroyer named permanent McNeese athletics director

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese State University men’s head basketball coach, Heath Schroyer, who has held the role of interim director of athletics since mid-June, has been named permanent director, announced McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel on Thursday following approval by the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.
Schroyer has served as the McNeese men’s basketball head coach since March 2018 and is entering his third season at the helm.
“During the past six months we have faced a global pandemic and direct hits from two hurricanes just weeks apart,” Burckel said. “Heath has led the athletics department with confidence and composure through the most difficult time in our university’s history.”
Burckel said the athletics department restructuring that was announced last summer will remain the same. Schroyer will focus on leading the department, donor relations and working with the McNeese Athletics Foundation. Tanner Stines serves as senior associate athletics director and chief financial officer; Bridget Martin serves as senior associate athletics director for compliance and senior women’s administrator, and Todd Butler serves as senior associate athletics director for external affairs. In addition to administrative duties, each senior associate athletics director is charged with providing support and assistance to designated athletic teams. Matthew Bonnette is the assistant athletics director for communication and sports information.
“I am humbled by the offer to lead the athletics department on a permanent basis,” Schroyer said. “This university and this community have embraced me and my family and I am committed to serving both to the best of my abilities.”
Since arriving at McNeese, Schroyer has been the key factor in boosting revenue and fan attendance at home basketball games, including the program’s first sellout last season.
“Heath has proven to be an outstanding ambassador for not just men’s basketball and the athletics department, but for the university,” Burckel said. “His commitment to student-athletes is unwavering in both his vision of winning championships and ensuring they receive a quality education and receive their degree.”
The full-time appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.