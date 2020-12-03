FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers move out early with chilly breezes throughout the day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Most of the rain has moved out of the area as of mid-morning with some pockets of sunshine beginning to peek out amongst the clouds. Temperatures stay chilly and breezes and the damp air will make it feel even chillier.
By Friday morning, lows around 40 with wind chill values in the 30s. A good amount of sunshine will return tomorrow, but highs only reach the 50s during the afternoon. Lows Friday night drop into the 30s and there could be some patchy areas of frost across the northern portions of our viewing area. The good news is that we get several dry days in a row as rain chances won’t return until late next week.
High temperatures will gradually begin to warm back up into the 60s by Sunday with highs back into the middle 60s by the middle of next week. Mornings remain chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s but not cold enough for any freezes over the next 10 days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
