FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly and drizzly afternoon, we clear out for Friday but remain cooler

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another chilly and drizzle afternoon as we are seeing temperatures only into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s thanks to clouds as well as pockets of light to moderate rain. Rain will be coming to an end as we head into the evening and that’s when temperatures will be cooling down and you’ll need the heavier jacket for Friday morning.
A pesky upper level low that is slowly pushing its way across the region continues to provide some light to moderate rainfall this afternoon and into the early evening, before we finally begin to clear things out. If you are planning on being outdoors at all this evening make sure to take a jacket because the rain may be coming to an end, but temperatures will begin to drop pretty quickly as we see cooler and drier air rushing in. Through the evening temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40′s, but as we head into Friday morning we will start out in the upper 30′s to near 40 across much of Southwest Louisiana. As you head off to work and the bus stop make sure to have the heavier jacket and even into the afternoon you’ll want to keep one around. Sunshine and well as clouds will be the theme for Friday afternoon as we warm back into the middle and upper 50′s, which still remains well below average. The good news is that most of the weekend looks to be nice, but a quick moving system may bring some clouds and an isolated shower chance for Sunday.
Saturday looks to be a relatively nice day as we start out with mostly sunny skies but a cold one as we are in the lower to middle 30′s across the area, so that means frost and even a light freeze will be possible for much of our area. Temperatures will warm into the afternoon back into the upper 50′s to near 60 but that is still below average and we will be watching for an increase in cloud cover as well. For now rain chances are remaining low for Sunday, but a quick upper level disturbance will be moving through and that may lead to the development of a few shower early Sunday morning but clearing for the afternoon. As of now there is no need to cancel any outdoor plans, but keep a close watch on the forecast as we move Friday into Saturday.
Into next week high pressure will be moving in and that will allow sunshine to return as well as slightly warmer weather as we near the end of next week. We start of in the middle 60′s for the beginning of next week and warm slowly back into the middle and upper 60′s by the end of the week, which is much closer to average for this time of year. Rain chances will remain out of the picture until we reach the end of next week and into next weekend. Enjoy the cooler weather and drier conditions over the next few days.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.