FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly and drizzly afternoon, we clear out for Friday but remain cooler

A pesky upper level low that is slowly pushing its way across the region continues to provide some light to moderate rainfall this afternoon and into the early evening, before we finally begin to clear things out. If you are planning on being outdoors at all this evening make sure to take a jacket because the rain may be coming to an end, but temperatures will begin to drop pretty quickly as we see cooler and drier air rushing in. Through the evening temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40′s, but as we head into Friday morning we will start out in the upper 30′s to near 40 across much of Southwest Louisiana. As you head off to work and the bus stop make sure to have the heavier jacket and even into the afternoon you’ll want to keep one around. Sunshine and well as clouds will be the theme for Friday afternoon as we warm back into the middle and upper 50′s, which still remains well below average. The good news is that most of the weekend looks to be nice, but a quick moving system may bring some clouds and an isolated shower chance for Sunday.