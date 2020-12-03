FEMA: What to know about DRCs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA breaks down all the basics of Disaster Recovery Centers, and what residents can expect when they visit.
FEMA Drive-Thru Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible mobile offices set up in parishes affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. They are in convenient spots to allow safe COVID-19 compliant interactions with FEMA staff. Masks or face coverings are required for service, and survivors are to remain in their cars. A specialist wearing a mask will receive documents through the car window and return them.
You can visit a DRC to learn more about FEMA disaster and recovery assistance. You may also get help to do the following:
▪ Apply for assistance.
▪ Learn the status of your FEMA application.
▪ Understand any letters you get from FEMA.
▪ Find housing and rental assistance information.
▪ Get answers to questions or resolve problems.
▪ Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.
▪ Learn about Small Business Administration loan programs.

No appointments are necessary, and the hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday.
Here’s a site that can help you find the locations, hours, and services of DRCs near you: https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator
