DOJ Inspector General report on Oakdale prison reveals failures that spread virus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -In the early months of the pandemic the federal prison facility in Oakdale was a hotspot for COVID-19. Eight inmates serving time there died after catching the virus, though all were said to have underlying health conditions.
An inspector general with the Department of Justice has looked into the situation at federal prison facilities in Oakdale, helping to identify what went wrong.
The resulting report finds Oakdale failed to comply with Bureau of Prisons and CDC guidance on prevention isolation, quarantine and use of personal protective equipment. The report finds some inmates who tested positive were left in their housing unit for as many as six days without being isolated.
We talked to the mother of an inmate, who we call Cora. She says it was terrifying in those first months of the pandemic.
“It was like a nightmare. it was more like me waiting for somebody to tell me he had passed away and keep in mind, he doesn’t have a death sentence. He was sent to do prison time, but it was the most horrible, horrifying experience that I’ve had since he’s been incarcerated,” she said.
We agreed to conceal her identity to protect her son. A spokesman for BOP declined to be interviewed but says they made improvements including changes in personnel.
“We decline to accommodate an interview. However, we can share that the BOP self-identified and remedied areas where mitigation strategies were not consistently applied or where improvements in mitigation strategies or the implementation of them could be made including changes in personnel where appropriate. These remediations essentially mirrored areas identified,” said Justin Long, with the BOP Office of Public Affairs.
Still, Cora has concerns and thinks nonviolent inmates with underlying conditions should be granted compassionate release.
“If they’re nonviolent crimes, I don’t think they should be in there subjected to a virus that potentially could kill them. You don’t have to be a hundred years old, you could be in your thirties and die if you have a preexisting condition.”
She also wants inmates to receive vaccinations as soon as possible, since they live in a group setting.
The report says its purpose is to help the Bureau and Justice Department identify strategies to contain current and future COVID-19 outbreaks.
Click here for a summary of the report.
