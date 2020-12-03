Dec. 2 McNeese Basketball highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese Men’s basketball had their home opener tonight against Dallas Christian and set some records in the process. A couple of them being scoring the most points in a first half ever as well as most 3 pointers made and attempted.
Senior guard Dru Kuxhausen scored a lot of those 3′s in the first six minutes of the game. He finished with 28 points and six rebounds on the night.
“It was good to see guys come out especially Dru you know to come out and find a rhythm early” said head coach Heath Schroyer.
They also had the widest margin of victory in school history (103), and points in a half (73). The pokes are in action on Friday night at 6:30 P.M. against Stephen F. Austin. The game will be broadcasted on 92.1 FM
MCNEESE RECORDS SET:
POINTS IN A HALF: 73
TOTAL POINTS: 140
MOST 3′S IN A GAME: 21
MOST 3′S ATTEMPTED: 39
MARGIN OF VICTORY: 103
MOST ASSISTS: 37
DRU KUXHAUSEN: 28 POINTS - 7 CONSECUTIVE 3 POINTERS MADE
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.