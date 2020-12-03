Debris removal continues in DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder has announced that hurricane debris removal continues.
Director of Public Works Tommy Landry reports that the city has contracted debris removal company, Graham County Land, and on December 2, they started the final pass.
“There is not a specific date to stop the removal of hurricane debris. However, once the area you live in has been completed, that will be the final pass,” Landry said.
Vegetative debris, as well as construction and demolition debris, are picked up separately. Workers will use different trucks to pick up the different debris.
“Once again, after the trucks come through your area, that will be the final pass.”
Landry says that residents who have stumps placed in the right-of-way, special equipment must be used to collect those, and that will be done at the end of the project.
“Please keep in mind we are picking up hurricane debris. Any other debris will not be picked up by Graham County Land.”
Landry thanked city residents for their continued patience and cooperation.
“Getting back to normal will take some time,” he said. “Please help where you can and continue to be patient.”
