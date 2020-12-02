SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2020.
Jason Robert Weisenfeld, 36, Sulphur: No seat belt; driving without a license; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; parole detainer.
Shannon McBride Bertrand, 33, Lake Charles: Attempted third-degree rape; sexual battery.
Logun Thomas Granger, 19, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges).
Thomas Christopher Durham, 43, Tylertown, MS: Failure to register as a sex offender.
Royce Allen Lebert, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Nicholas Austen Joiner, 21, Orlando, FL: Speeding; reckless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Taylor Austin Chiasson, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Scott Donald Weeks, 57, Westlake: Violation of protective orders.
Jody Lynn Gary, 43, Lake Charles: Failure to use a turning signal; proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Calvin Roy Vincent Sr., 53, Vinton: Strangulation.
Derreck Dewayne Ashworth, 26, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
