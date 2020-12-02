SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | December 2, 2020 at 6:21 AM CST - Updated December 2 at 6:21 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2020.

Jason Robert Weisenfeld, 36, Sulphur: No seat belt; driving without a license; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; parole detainer.

Shannon McBride Bertrand, 33, Lake Charles: Attempted third-degree rape; sexual battery.

Logun Thomas Granger, 19, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges).

Thomas Christopher Durham, 43, Tylertown, MS: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Royce Allen Lebert, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Nicholas Austen Joiner, 21, Orlando, FL: Speeding; reckless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Taylor Austin Chiasson, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Scott Donald Weeks, 57, Westlake: Violation of protective orders.

Jody Lynn Gary, 43, Lake Charles: Failure to use a turning signal; proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calvin Roy Vincent Sr., 53, Vinton: Strangulation.

Derreck Dewayne Ashworth, 26, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.