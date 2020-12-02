Panorama Music House discusses plans to rebuild

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Panorama Music House in downtown Lake Charles was significantly damaged in Hurricane Laura and now the owner is working on plans to rebuild it bigger and better.
Panorama first opened in spring 2019, but the space has been a home to live music for decades. Owner Jay Ecker said it’s hard seeing the building in its current condition but he’s excited for what’s to come.
“The first images I saw of Panorama Music House and what was left of it, I saw actually on national TV on the Weather Channel,” he said. “When I came back and just saw the extent of the damage it was really pretty horrifying.”
The building is over 100-years-old and Hurricane Laura left it in complete disarray.
“The wind [...] kind of peeled the roof off exposing the inside of course to the elements and the whole brick facade of the upper floor on one side just peeled off,” he said.
On Saturday nights, the inside of Panorama was typically filled with people jamming out to live music. But now all that remains are memories of what once was. While the restaurant and bar scaled back this year to abide by COVID-19 restrictions, it was still a staple in downtown Lake Charles.
“It really has a place in the hearts of Southwest Louisiana,” he said.
That’s why Ecker is working hard to revive the music house to its original glory.
“We’re going to see somethings that are different from the old Panorama but we’re going to build on the history that it has as far as, for presenting live music as well as being a show place for the community,” he said.
Ecker doesn’t want to give away all of the surprises just yet as he works to get approval from the city but he said the plan is to expand the space upstairs. He said visitors will soon enjoy a space the rest of the area has never seen before.
