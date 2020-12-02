McNeese breaks eight records in 140-37 win over Dallas Christian

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese opened up its 2020-21 home basketball slate in multiple record fashion here Wednesday night, blowing out Dallas Christian by a 140-37 score.
A total of eight school records were broken on the night, including most points scored and the 103-point margin of victory.
Senior guard Dru Kuxhausen, the NCAA three-point champion from a year ago, scored 24 first-half points behind a school-record seven straight made 3s, and finished with a team-high 28 points, leading a pack of seven players who netted double-digits in points. He finished the night 9 of 13 from the field and 8 of 12 from long range while playing just under 15 minutes.
Three Cowboy players recorded a double-double – Carlos Rosario with 18 points and 12 rebounds, KeyShawn Feazell with 12 points and 13 boards, and true freshman Braelon Bush who made his collegiate debut with 13 points and 10 assists.
“I thought we played really well,” said head coach Heath Schroyer whose team evened its record to 1-1 on the season. “I was really impressed with how we shot the ball. I was really impressed with how we moved the ball with having 37 assists. It’s something that we emphasize and stress every day.
“It was great team effort. We played everybody. The thing I’ve talked about for this year was our depth. We have more this year than we have in the past and I think that was evident tonight.”
McNeese led 67-15 at the half, ending the final 2:54 on an 11-0 run for the fourth double-digit scoring run without allowing a point for the half. The 67 points broke the record for most in a half, bettering the previous mark of 66. It only lasted 20 playing minutes as the Cowboys bettered it by sinking 73 points in the second frame.
Other double-figure scorers saw Zach Scott and Ra’Shawn Langston each with 12 points and Collin Warren with 10.
McNeese connected on 59.5 percent from the field, hitting 50 of 84 shots for the game, one off of the school record of 51 made field goals.
The Cowboys set a new school record with 21 threes made and 39 three-pointers attempted. McNeese dished out a record 37 assists.
“I think we overwhelmed them with our defensive play,” said Shroyer.
McNeese forced Dallas Christian (2-1) into 27 turnovers while scoring 34 points off those miscues. The Cowboys got 71 points from their bench and sank 33 fast break points.
The Cowboys will return to action on Friday when they visit Stephen F. Austin in a non-conference game that was added on Tuesday.
Game Notes:
• McNeese had four double-digit first-half runs without allowing a point – 15-0 over a 1:47 span from the 16:47-15:00 mark; 14-0 over a 3:35 span from the 14:29-10:54 mark; 11-0 over a 3:17 span from the 9:47-6:30 mark; 11-0 over a 2:54 span from 2:54-0:00.
• All 13 active players on the roster played and scored.
• Kuxhausen’s 8 three-pointers increased his career total to 136, tying him with John Ford for ninth on the school’s career list.
• With 18 points and 12 rebounds, Carlos Rosario recorded his first double-double in the Division I ranks.
• KeyShawn Feazell’s 12 points and 13 rebounds were both career highs and his first career double-double.
• Zach Scott’s 12-point game gave him his 30th career double-digit scoring game. He had 29 in two years at Florida Gulf Coast. He tied a career-high with 8 rebounds.
• McNeese outscored Dallas Christian 34-0 in points off turnovers and 71-23 in bench points.
