Mayor Nic Hunter proposes local relief package to help those struggling amid pandemic and hurricane recovery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Following the negative impact that COVID-19 and the recent hurricanes have had on local employment and housing...Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter is proposing an aid package that will hopefully bring some relief to residents in 2021.
“We are able to do some things to help locally and I think we’ve got to do our part,” said Mayor Nic Hunter. So, we’re proposing several initiatives to the city council.”
As we approach a new year, the COVID-19 pandemic still rages on...
“The City of Lake Charles has taken a financial hit from COVID-19 and the hurricanes, no doubt about it.”
No doubt that most of Southwest Louisiana will still be well into recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2021.
“So, what we’re proposing is for the year 2021, we are proposing a 50 percent reduction in occupational licenses. The maximum benefit per business would be $100,” said Hunter.“So, that way we’re targeting those businesses that really need it the most.”
That’s just one of five points in a relief package Mayor Nic Hunter is proposing to the city council going into the new fiscal year.
- A 50% reduction in occupational licenses for 2021, with a maximum benefit of $100 per business. This targets those businesses who need the assistance the most.
- A 30-day extension before penalties and interest begin to accrue for 2021 occupational licenses
- A water bill assistance program, whereby the City will partner with a local non-profit. The non-profit will help vet applicants to make sure they meet certain income criteria, allowing them to receive grants for up to 3 months of delinquent water bills.
- A complete waiver of public transit fees beginning in mid-December 2020 until the end of February 2021.
- The City received CDBG money from the federal government that must be used as a response to COVID-19. Earlier this year the City of Lake Charles supported small businesses with similar funds. The current proposal for the most recent CDBG dollars will include a heavy focus on rental and mortgage grant assistance.
In the proposal, Hunter outlines help that will come in the form of grants for those needing help paying water bills, as well as those struggling to meet rent and mortgage payments.
“The city has received a second traunch of CDBG (Community Development Block Grant Covid Dollars),” Hunter said “To date, we’ve probably had about 30 phone calls with different major employers and the constant theme is housing and we know that’s going to be an issue moving forward.
He says as many businesses work to reopen after the hurricanes, the support of federal and local dollars is needed now more than ever before.
“With what our citizens have gone through in 2020, we know that there are COVID needs but there are also hurricane-related needs. We have visited with the city council and our proposal which will be forthcoming soon,” said Hunter. “We want to use a heavy amount of those funds that will be geared towards mortgage and rent relief. We can do that with this program and it’s my assertion that it will be money well spent.”
Hunter estimates between 4 to 5 thousand people are still displaced from the storms.
In addition to the proposal, the mayor’s administration is asking locals to #LoveYourCity and take the #ShopLocalLC challenge by committing to patronize at least FOUR locally owned, small businesses during the month of December.
We have strides to make but there have been a lot of businesses that have reopened and I think it’s up to the citizens to support those businesses.”
Lake Charles City Council will vote on the proposal on December 16th.
