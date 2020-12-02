Gov. Edwards, Admiral Giroir outline plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccine in La.

Gov. Edwards says that when the Pfizer vaccine is available, Louisiana will receive approximately 40,000 douses per week, for the first two weeks. A majority of the first doses will go to hospitals, which have to proper freezers to store the vaccine, the governor says. Giror says Louisiana’s nursing homes will likely receive the first douses of the Moderna vaccine. The admiral said the COVID-19 vaccine will likely be available to the general public in May or June.