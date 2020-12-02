FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and a couple stronger storms possible later this afternoon and tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Chilly breezes start the morning as winds turn out of the southeast in advance of our next cold front set to bring rain and a few storms to the area by this afternoon and evening. With temperatures in the 40s, we have no frost or freeze, but the increased winds will make for a bit of a wind chill to start the day. You’ll want the coat when heading out but also don’t forget your rain gear as storms on the way this afternoon will make for a sloppy afternoon commute.
Temperatures should top out in the lower 60s this afternoon as the rain begins to arrive, but the dampness always makes it feel colder, so you’ll probably want to keep that long sleeve on today to go along with the rain coat this afternoon. There is the possibility of a couple stronger storms as well, but that threat looks to be relegated to mainly the coastal areas where the instability will be greatest. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe weather along the coastal parishes this afternoon and evening.
Rain will continue into the evening and overnight as the slow-moving storm system continues to gradually move out, bringing the rain to an end by early Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are likely with this system with isolated higher amounts for the coastal parishes where storms will be strongest. As the rain ends Thursday, temperatures will begin to drop, especially with limited sunshine in the forecast. Highs tomorrow stay in the 50s.
By Friday morning, temperatures are back in the upper 30s and lower 40s morning lows with wind chills closer to freezing early in the day. Sunshine by afternoon will only bring temperatures into the middle 50s for highs. A nice stretch of drier weather will continue through the weekend with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs closer to 60 by Saturday and Sunday. Our next rainmaker looks to hold off until late next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
