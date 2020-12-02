FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and a couple stronger storms possible later this afternoon and tonight

Temperatures should top out in the lower 60s this afternoon as the rain begins to arrive, but the dampness always makes it feel colder, so you’ll probably want to keep that long sleeve on today to go along with the rain coat this afternoon. There is the possibility of a couple stronger storms as well, but that threat looks to be relegated to mainly the coastal areas where the instability will be greatest. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe weather along the coastal parishes this afternoon and evening.