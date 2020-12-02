FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly and rainy afternoon, cooler weather sticks around to end the week

Temperatures have been held in check this afternoon thanks to increased cloud cover as well as off and on rain moving in from the west. For the rest of the afternoon we can expect the on and off rain to continue as well as the chance for a few thunderstorms especially south of I-10 closer to the coastline where a warm front will be lifting through. Overall the chance of a strong to severe storm remains low and will be that way through the overnight, but if you have any plans you’ll want to make sure to have the rain jacket handy and just a jacket in general as it will remain very chilly. Temperatures remain fairly steady through the first half of the night before slowly falling as we near sunrise on Thursday morning as lows are in the upper 40′s to the north to near 50 the further south you go. The front will push through during the early morning hours of Friday and a few light showers will linger into Thursday morning before we begin to clear out for the afternoon. Highs remain cool as we only reach the middle 50′s for Thursday afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds.