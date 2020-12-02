FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly and rainy afternoon, cooler weather sticks around to end the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very chilly and raw afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as temperatures are in the middle to upper 50′s with a strong easterly wind at 15-20 mph with gust to 35 mph. On top of that we are seeing light to moderate rain pushing through the region associated with a cold front back to the west and this will continue into the overnight hours.
Temperatures have been held in check this afternoon thanks to increased cloud cover as well as off and on rain moving in from the west. For the rest of the afternoon we can expect the on and off rain to continue as well as the chance for a few thunderstorms especially south of I-10 closer to the coastline where a warm front will be lifting through. Overall the chance of a strong to severe storm remains low and will be that way through the overnight, but if you have any plans you’ll want to make sure to have the rain jacket handy and just a jacket in general as it will remain very chilly. Temperatures remain fairly steady through the first half of the night before slowly falling as we near sunrise on Thursday morning as lows are in the upper 40′s to the north to near 50 the further south you go. The front will push through during the early morning hours of Friday and a few light showers will linger into Thursday morning before we begin to clear out for the afternoon. Highs remain cool as we only reach the middle 50′s for Thursday afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds.
We do see more sunshine as we head into Friday as highs will be remaining below average with highs only in the upper 50′s to near 60 through the weekend. Any outdoor plans you have for the weekend are looking great as high pressure settles in over the region and will keep the nice weather around as well as the fall like temperatures. Our overnight lows will be dropping once again though as we can expect middle to upper 30′s for both Saturday and Sunday morning so you’ll definitely want to keep the heavier jacket handy moving through the weekend. If you are hoping for a little warmer weather then there is some good news for you as well as we can expect a slight warm up into next week.
High pressure will continue to provide plenty of sunshine as we head into next week as highs will slowly warm up through next week as we start off in the lower 60′s for the beginning of the week and then we are back into the middle and upper 60′s by the end of the week. Good news is that we continue to remain dry through the week with our next chance of rain not coming until we reach the end of next week. Enjoy the cooler weather through the weekend, but make sure to keep the rain gear handy through tomorrow morning.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
