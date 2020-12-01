7th annual Showdown in the Lake basketball tournament tips off Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sunday Players Showdown in the Lake Basketball Classic returns for its seventh year on Wednesday, December 1. This year the tournament will be exclusively held at Hamilton Christian.
The tournament released the 10 team bracket and while the field is smaller this year, the participants are still an impressive collection of Louisiana basketball talent. Three state champions made the field this year, while five total teams played in the semifinals in 2020.
St. Louis, Washington-Marion, Leesville, LaGrange and Hamilton Christian make up the local teams in the field for the star-studded tournament.
Two of the state’s top players will be in attendance in Santa Clara commit Carlos Stewart of Dunham and Derrick Tezeno of North Central. Tezeno holds multiple Division I offers including Southern Miss, Northwestern State, Southern and Stephen F. Austin.
Attendance for the event will cap at 200 with mask and temperature checks. The gym will also be cleared out and cleaned between each game.
Tickets are $10 per game or $50 for a pass to see all 15 games.
The tournament schedule can be found below:
Wednesday, December 2 @ Hamilton Christian
Game #1: St. Louis vs Anacoco @ 5:30 pm
Game #2: Washington Marion vs. Lagrange @ 7:00 pm
Thursday, December 3 @ Hamilton Christian
Game #3: Alexandria vs East Ascension @3:30 pm
Game #4: Dunham vs Winner of G1 @5:00 pm
Game #5: Hamilton vs. Leesville @6:30 pm
Game #6: North Central vs. Winner G 2 @8:00 pm
Friday, December 4 @ Hamilton Christian
Game #7: Loser G1 vs Loser G3 @ 3:30 pm
Game #8: Loser G5 vs Loser G2 @ 5:00 pm
Game #9: Winner G5 vs. Winner G4 @ 6:30 pm
Game #10 Winner G6 vs Winner G3 @ 8:00 pm
Saturday, December 5 @ Hamilton Christian School
Game #11 Loser G7 vs. Loser G8 @ 10:30 am
Game #12 Loser G6 vs. Loser G4 @ 12:00 Noon
Game #13 Winner G7 vs Winner G8 @ 1:30 pm CONSOLATION
Game #14 Loser G10 vs. loser G9 @ 3:00 pm 3RD PLACE
Game #15 Winner 10 vs. Winner 9 @ 4:30 pm CHAMPIONSHIP
