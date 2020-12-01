SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2020.
Leslie Renee Brown, 39, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelsi Danielle Victorian, 26, Lake Charles: Blocking traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); battery of a police officer (2 charges).
Ronald George Turner, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; child endangerment; broken headlights.
Logan James Vincent II, 34, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; criminal trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pamela Louise Hebert, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Coby Jermond Simon, 21, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery.
Natalie Nicole Bishop, 33, La Marque, TX: Out of state detainer.
Misty Marie OQuain, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Sean Michael Bartie, 30, Lake Charles: Strangulation; child endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; obstruction of justice.
Sherice Denine Randell, 28, Vinton: Contempt of court.
Jeremy Lee Comeaux, 28, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; domestic abuse; home invasion; property damage under $50,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.
