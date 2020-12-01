Pilot walks away from cropduster crash in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A pilot walked away from a cropduster crash in Jeff Davis Parish this afternoon.
The crash happened in a field near Winston Road, south of Elton, and the pilot was able to walk to the junction of Dan Buller Road and La. 26, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Dan Buller Road and Winston Road are about a half-mile apart.
The crash ended with the cropduster lying upside down.
Ivey said the pilot refused medical treatment and appeared to be ok.
Another pilot who lives in the area says he the cropduster likely malfunctioned.
“Probably was the engine,” Barry Tietje said. “That’s the only way he probably would be out here like that but when he landed in this muddy rice field, he probably skidded maybe a couple hundred feet and flipped over in the mud.”
John Carbalan, who owns the farm on which the plane ended up, said he was relieved to learn there were no fatalities.
”I was praying that this guy was ok and was going to walk away from it,” Carbalan said. “And he was in his socks, walking through the mud, and he was ok.”
Carbalan said the plane will likely remain in his field until the FAA comes for an inspection.
