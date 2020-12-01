McNeese Names MAF Executive Director

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University has selected Clerc “Claire” Bertrand as the new executive director for the McNeese Athletic Foundation (MAF).
“Clerc has years of experience growing and fostering athletic sponsorships, developing marketing strategies and managing brand messages,” said Dr. Wade Rousse, vice president for university advancement and dean of the college of business.
McNeese recently ended its partnership with Learfield IMG College and is administering and supporting corporate sponsorships for athletics internally under the direction of the McNeese Office of University Advancement through the MAF. All operations relating to athletic corporate sponsorships are being administered through a collaborative partnership between the McNeese Athletics Department, led by interim athletics director and head men’s basketball coach Heath Schroyer, and the Office of University Advancement, led by Rousse.
“Our partnership with Learfield IMG College was productive. However, after extensive conversations with our corporate sponsors, we determined that this new structure is best for the future success of McNeese athletics,” McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel said. “The McNeese Athletic Foundation will be the vehicle to attract, manage and fulfill our corporate sponsorship agreements.”
For over a decade, Bertrand has managed and grown key national accounts and led the Western Region of technical representatives for Brooks Sports.
“She has a deep connection to McNeese and Southwest Louisiana,” Rousse said. Bertrand was the general manager of Rowdy Sports Properties, formerly under the management of Learfield IMG College, from September 2019-July 2020.
Bertrand holds a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise physiology with a concentration in business from Lamar University and has completed additional advanced courses the University of Cambridge Executive Education Program.
Rousse said that he, Bertrand and Schroyer have already begun meeting with corporate sponsors to discuss an array of exciting new corporate sponsorship opportunities available through McNeese athletics and the MAF.
“The mission of the MAF is to provide the resources necessary to ensure the success of all McNeese athletic programs and our student-athletes,” Rousse said.
The MAF was created by the board of directors for the McNeese Foundation for the purpose of promoting and raising funds to strengthen the financial condition of all 16 NCAA sports and to provide resources that support the over 400 McNeese student-athletes.
“Our vision is to make McNeese First Choice in every effort, endeavor and experience,” Burckel said. “Building and sustaining a high-quality athletic program that inspires our student-athletes to compete at their optimal performance in the classroom and on the playing fields require sufficient funding for scholarships, academic support, health and wellness programs excellent facilities and equipment.”
