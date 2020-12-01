First Alert Forecast: Warmer tonight, rain likely Wednesday ahead of the next front.

You will also need an umbrella or raincoat Wednesday as a reinforcing cold front will arrive. Scattered showers are possible beginning Wednesday morning and then they will become more widespread by the afternoon into the evening. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with 1 to possibly 2 inches of rain falling in some areas, though most areas will likely receive less than that. The threat of severe weather looks very low, but a few storms could form and produce gusty winds. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s for highs.