First Alert Forecast: Warmer tonight, rain likely Wednesday ahead of the next front.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A warming trend began Tuesday as southerly winds returned. Temperatures will fall rapidly again tonight with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from the mid 30s north of I-10 to the low 50s at the coast. Clouds will begin to move in at some point tonight and that will slow the cooling trend and possibly reverse it before daylight. The rising humidity levels will make it feel cooler than it really is, so you may still need a heavy jacket in the morning.
You will also need an umbrella or raincoat Wednesday as a reinforcing cold front will arrive. Scattered showers are possible beginning Wednesday morning and then they will become more widespread by the afternoon into the evening. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with 1 to possibly 2 inches of rain falling in some areas, though most areas will likely receive less than that. The threat of severe weather looks very low, but a few storms could form and produce gusty winds. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s for highs.
Cooler weather filters back into SWLA behind the front late Wednesday into Thursday. However, we may see a lot of clouds lingering through Friday and possibly a few isolated showers. Temperatures will be cooler with lows in the 40s Thursday and upper 30s by Friday; afternoon highs will only reach the mid 50s through Friday.
Nicer weather conditions should arrive just in time for the weekend with most of the clouds clearing. Though this means cooler morning lows on Saturday with most areas reaching the 30s and we could see frost again in some areas. Afternoon highs will be near 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. If you have outdoor plans the weather should cooperate perfectly!
Another cold front arrives Monday of next week with little to no chance of rain. But it will keep the nice weather going through the middle of next week. A stronger cold front may arrive next weekend with a good chance of rain and storms, but that is more than 10 days out and could change.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
