FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The freezing temperatures depart as we transition to a very rainy day ahead for Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures this morning continue to stay at or below freezing for areas along and north of the Intracoastal Waterway, so give yourself plenty of time to warm up the car this morning and layer up as you head out! Our first freeze of the season also comes with calm winds so no wind chill but plenty of frosty rooftops and windshields across the area this morning. A full day of sunshine will be warming temperatures up into the upper 50s by this afternoon and lows tonight won’t be nearly as frigid.
Winds turn back southerly through the evening and that will allow clouds to begin thickening up late and could result in a sprinkle or two arriving after midnight. Through the day Wednesday, rain will move closer to the area from the west with our next cold front and associated low pressure system that will begin to increase rain chances through the afternoon and evening. Rain could be locally heavy at times but severe weather doesn’t look to be likely tomorrow. Temperatures top out in the lower 60s tomorrow as the rain begins to arrive thanks to a warm front.
Clouds and maybe a pesky lingering shower or two will continue to be a threat through early Thursday but breezy and cooler temperatures return, especially with the lingering clouds. Highs most likely won’t warm up out of the middle to upper 50s. While we do drop temperatures back into the 30s for a few nights, the next air mass isn’t quite as cold so freezing conditions don’t look likely, but some patchy frost across the northern parishes will certainly be likely beginning Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Only slightly warmer weather for the weekend with highs near 60 as we get to enjoy a drier stretch of weather which will continue into the early part of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
