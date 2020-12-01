FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The freezing temperatures depart as we transition to a very rainy day ahead for Wednesday

Clouds and maybe a pesky lingering shower or two will continue to be a threat through early Thursday but breezy and cooler temperatures return, especially with the lingering clouds. Highs most likely won’t warm up out of the middle to upper 50s. While we do drop temperatures back into the 30s for a few nights, the next air mass isn’t quite as cold so freezing conditions don’t look likely, but some patchy frost across the northern parishes will certainly be likely beginning Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Only slightly warmer weather for the weekend with highs near 60 as we get to enjoy a drier stretch of weather which will continue into the early part of next week.