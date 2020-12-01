Family speaks after losing three children in house fire on Nottingham

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ca’Mayah Riley, Cardia Riley, and Janaya Richardson died just days apart after a house fire on Nottingham Street.
Police are still investigating what exactly started the fire, but it’s a grim reminder to make sure you have working smoke detectors and an emergency plan.
“It’s like a nightmare that you can’t even wake up from,” said Caissidy Riley. Riley is the cousin of Ca’mayah Riley, Cardia Riley, And Janaya Richardson. They died just days apart after a housefire on Nottingham Street.. She says their family is struggling to come to terms with losing these three so suddenly.
“They were precious. You never had no problem out of any of them if it was something that they were supposed to do or if it was just them then you know there for their brother they were there so I mean they were amazing.” The mom, Cordney Riley, was also injured while trying to rescue her kids from the burning home. “She’s handling it About as well as a mother could handle something like this but.”
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is still investigating exactly what caused the fire and took three beautiful lives away from their mother.
“Every piece of her was just taken away but she definitely love those kids with everything in her it like everything she did she did it for them,” said Riley. Riley says there is nothing that will fill the void this family has been left with. “We love each other, and the holiday time is something even with our grandparents they’ve always told us you know make sure y’all spend those times together and it’s definitely going to be rough.”
The family has a GoFundMe account to help pay for services and medical bills here.
